Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 257,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 243,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

