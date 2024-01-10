Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 175.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

