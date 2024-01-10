Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $647,360,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,528,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $185.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

