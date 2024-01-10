Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

KRG opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 588.24%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

