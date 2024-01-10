Keel Point LLC Sells 153 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company stock opened at $393.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.76 and a 200-day moving average of $395.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

