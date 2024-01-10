Keel Point LLC Purchases Shares of 11,764 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Haleon by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after buying an additional 567,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Haleon by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,853,000 after buying an additional 2,241,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,724,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,007,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,159 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Trading Down 0.1 %

HLN stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile



Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

