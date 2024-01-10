Keel Point LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Lennar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lennar by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

