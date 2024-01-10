Keel Point LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. American Trust grew its stake in Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

NYSE:TGT opened at $143.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

