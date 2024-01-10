Joule Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 123,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

