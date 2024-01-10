Joule Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 40.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 42.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 69.0% during the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $166.20. The company has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

