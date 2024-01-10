Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

Shares of JFIN stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $305.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 29.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Jiayin Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jiayin Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.