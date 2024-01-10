Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.
Jiayin Group Stock Performance
Shares of JFIN stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $305.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $8.19.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 29.91%.
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.
