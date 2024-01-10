Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $905,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 775,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 67,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 2.6 %

CVX stock opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $274.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

