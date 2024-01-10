Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 568,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $167.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

