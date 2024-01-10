iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

