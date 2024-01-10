iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.