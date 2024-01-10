iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,307,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,899,000 after acquiring an additional 333,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 506.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

