iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $990,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.80 and a 200-day moving average of $448.76. The company has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
