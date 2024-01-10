iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $358,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.76. The firm has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

