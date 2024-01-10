iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,307,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,899,000 after purchasing an additional 333,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 506.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 48,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

