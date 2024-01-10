iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stake Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.