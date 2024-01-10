International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

IBM stock opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

