Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $2,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.