Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

