Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after buying an additional 98,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MasTec by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in MasTec by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTZ opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

