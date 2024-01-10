Inspire Investing LLC Sells 10,828 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 468,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,454,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,795,000 after purchasing an additional 399,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 809.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 216,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

