Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $300.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $317.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $7,077,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

