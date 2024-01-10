Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 802 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Middleby by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 6.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.57. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $162.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

