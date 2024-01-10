Inspire Investing LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $587,759,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

