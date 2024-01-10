Inspire Investing LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.98.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

