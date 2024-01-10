Inspire Investing LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

