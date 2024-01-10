Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Assurant Stock Down 1.1 %

AIZ opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.19. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

