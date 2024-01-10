Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atlanticus by 499.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATLC opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $518.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $294.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.89 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

