Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,349 shares of company stock worth $18,861,954 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.