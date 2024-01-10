Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

NVR stock opened at $7,034.76 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,717.46 and a twelve month high of $7,077.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6,483.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,240.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

