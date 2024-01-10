Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE MRO opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.