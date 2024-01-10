Inspire Investing LLC Buys 81 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.71.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,000.12 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $645.06 and a 52-week high of $1,018.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $971.43 and a 200-day moving average of $904.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

