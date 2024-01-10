Inspire Investing LLC Buys 6,831 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

