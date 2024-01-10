Inspire Investing LLC Buys 3,445 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,126,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

