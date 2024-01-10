Inspire Investing LLC Buys 14,360 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 519,784 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,112,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 256,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.67%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.