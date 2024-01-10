Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,063 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,054,000 after purchasing an additional 239,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $132.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average is $136.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

