Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $52,921,073 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. DZ Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.97.

Shares of CRWD opened at $273.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $276.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

