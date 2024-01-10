Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 355,352 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,352 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bionano Genomics worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 22.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 676.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

