Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Down 0.9 %

Masimo stock opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Masimo



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

