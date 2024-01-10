Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSET. TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

