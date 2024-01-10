Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

