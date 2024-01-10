Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,198 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,057,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,333 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,019 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

