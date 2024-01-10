Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 107,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 390,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.40. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

