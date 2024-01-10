Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

