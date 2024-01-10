Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

