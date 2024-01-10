Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,677,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after buying an additional 510,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,747,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

